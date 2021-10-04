Rahoo demands PMC be abolished

Sindh Boards & Universities Minister Ismail Rahoo has demanded that the federal government abolish the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to protect the academic careers of a large number of students in the province who want to pursue medical or dental education.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the minister said that the PMC has to be abolished because it has darkened the academic futures of a large number of brilliant students of the province. He said that the brilliant students of Sindh had to endure mental agony because they failed to qualify the Medical & Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) conducted by the PMC.

He also said that the Sindh government had already expressed serious reservations over the PMC’s system for granting admissions to medical colleges. Rahoo said the Sindh government would not let any injustice be done to the students of the province. He said that according to the country’s constitution, the Centre lacks the authority to form a regulatory body like the PMC.