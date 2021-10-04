Karsaz attack anniversary gathering on 17th

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced holding a major public meeting in Karachi on October 17 at the Bagh-e-Jinnah near the Mazar-e-Quaid to mark the anniversary of the people who had lost their lives in the October 18, 2007 terrorist attack on Benazir Bhutto’s homecoming rally at Karsaz.
This year the PPP has planned to hold its annual event a day earlier on October 17, which will be a Sunday, because the weekly public holiday seems a better option to hold such a gathering so as to avoid inconvenience to the city’s people. The public meeting will be addressed by the PPP’s central leaders, including party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
