Federal govt put on notice on plea against FIR in fake flight crew licences case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to a federal law officer and others on a petition of airline pilots seeking quashing of an FIR with regard to receiving gratification by the Civil Aviation Authority officials over issuing flying licences.

Petitioner Faisal Ghazanfar and others had submitted in the petition that the Federal Investigation Agency had booked them in an FIR against a CAA official on charges of malpractices in issuance of flight crew licences without due process of the law.

They submitted that they were being discriminately victimised through the impugned FIR in violation of the Article 25 of the constitution as FIA officials had mala fidely implicated them in the case.

They submitted that alleged anomalies in the exam times of pilots were baselessly being treated as indicative of the commission of criminal offences. They submitted that no action or inquiry including the registration of an FIR in respect of flight engineers or air traffic controllers had been instituted by the FIA.

They submitted that the earlier board of inquiry was challenged before the Lahore High Court, which appreciated the seriousness of the objections raised by various air pilots and ordered the secretary for aviation to consider such objections and then decide the matter strictly in accordance with the law after providing opportunity of hearing to the petitioners. The high court was requested to quash the FIA’s case against the petitioners or direct the respondents to submit the final charge sheet within 15 days and trial court to conclude the trial proceedings without any further delay.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, recently issued notices to the federal law officer and the complainant and directed the office to club the petition with other identical petitions.