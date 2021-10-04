CIA cop, relative shot dead by policeman over ‘family dispute’

A policeman posted at the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Karachi police and a relative of his were gunned down in District East on Sunday night.

The CCTV camera footage of the incident shows that the assailant, who fled after the swift attack, was also a policeman as well as the CIA cop’s brother-in-law. The deceased policeman was identified as Waheed Gul, 45, and his relative as Naeem Shah, 42. They were first taken to a private hospital and then to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

“Police constable Amjad shot and killed constable Waheed and his relative Naeem,” District East SSP Qamar Raza Jiskani told The News. “Both were critically wounded but died shortly after the incident, while the suspect escaped after shooting the victims.”

Gul was posted at the CIA Centre in Saddar, while Amjad was said to be previously posted at the Special Security Unit and the CIA. He is currently posted at the Anti-Street Crime Squad in Jamshed Quarters, from where he has been absent for around a month.

“The suspect is the brother-in-law of the deceased cop,” said SSP Jiskani. “Amjad not only targeted Waheed but also Naeem, suggesting that the attacker had a dispute with both his victims. If someone kills their sister’s husband, there must be something wrong. The incident seems to have occurred over a family dispute.”

The attack took place while the CIA cop and his relative were sitting at a restaurant in Ghausia Colony, which falls within the PIB Colony police station’s jurisdiction. The CCTV camera footage of the incident shows that the attacker clad in shalwar kameez arrived on foot, shot his victims multiple times and swiftly escaped from the crime scene. Raids are under way to arrest the assailant. No case was registered until the filing of this report. In another attack, Saeed Saleh, 55, was shot dead near Qazzafi Town in Landhi. The victim was taken to the JPMC. Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident.