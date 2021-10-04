Political parties decry govt, law enforcers over no progress in Mawach Goth attack probe

Leaders of various political parties on Sunday criticised the Sindh government and law enforcement agencies for their failure to arrest the perpetrators of and unmask the network responsible for the attack on a mini-truck on Independence Day that killed 13 members of an extended family.

In connection with the passage of 50 days after the August 14 terror attack in Mawach Goth, the Awami National Party (ANP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan Poeples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) and other parties jointly organised a condolence gathering at Hussain Chowrangi in the Sherpao Colony area.

Leaders of political parties in their speeches expressed anger over no progress in the Mawach Goth mini-truck bombing case despite the passage of more than 40 days. They demanded of the Sindh government and law enforcement agencies to immediately arrest the culprits.

PML-N central leader and former senator Nihal Hashmi, ANP Sindh Secretary General Younas Bunairee, JI Karachi deputy chief Osama Razi and District Malir chief Muhammad Islam, PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah, JUI-F provincial deputy chief Abdul Karim Abid, PPP’s Shah Jahan Khan and ASWJ district chief Maulana Mahiuddin Shah were prominent among the speakers at the event.

Speakers said poor security arrangements by the government and law enforcement agencies on Independence Day, despite threats, had led to the loss of so many human lives in the Mawach Goth attack.

They said that such a gruesome crime at a time when the entire nation was celebrating Independence Day was a big question mark on the performance of police and other law enforcement agencies. With every passing day, the outrage of workers of political parties in District Malir and the victims’ families had been increasing, they added.

According to a speaker, a government that could not establish peace had no right to be in power. “If the government can’t ensure justice in such an incident, then it is responsible for it.”

The political parties announced that they would not rest until the perpetrators of the attack were brought to justice. They also expressed concern over the fact that incidents of terrorism had been resurging in various parts of the country, including Karachi.

The terror attack

Seven women and six children had lost their lives and several others suffered burn injuries in the grenade attack in the Mawach Goth locality on the night of August 14. The family had been returning to Landhi’s Sherpao Colony from Pareshan Chowk after attending a post-nuptial ritual in the Pakhtoon tradition called Wama (seventh).

On August 7, Farman Ali had hosted the wedding reception of his younger brother in a ground located in front of his home. However, just after the few days of that happy festival, he, since August 15, has been in the same ground receiving condolences from people.

Originally from the Swat valley in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Ali’s family has been residing in Karachi for the past several decades. He was a central council worker of the ANP, while Mairaj Muhammad Khan, who also lost his wife and children in the attack, was a former Dawood Chowrangi union committee chairman and JI leader.