 
Monday October 04, 2021
Rome votes in mayoral polls

October 04, 2021

Rome: The people of Rome voted on Sunday to elect a new mayor who will have the daunting task of tackling poor public transport and disastrous rubbish management in the Italian capital, dubbed one of the dirtiest cities in the world.

