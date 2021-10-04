 
Monday October 04, 2021
Facebook: ‘Ludicrous’ to say it fuelled US Capitol riot

World
AFP
October 04, 2021

Washington: Facebook on Sunday dismissed as "ludicrous" suggestions it contributed to the US Capitol riot on January 6, a charge the social media giant expects will be leveled in an upcoming whistleblower interview.

