Democrats hint at compromise on Biden’s embattled agenda

Washington: Progressive Democrats signaled on Sunday they are willing to compromise to get US President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic agenda through Congress, but a tough fight lay ahead to overcome deep party divisions.

The White House has scrambled to gain the support it needs among feuding Democrats for two massive spending packages that may well define the president’s legacy. Some Republicans support the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to rebuild the nation’s crumbling roads, bridges and waterways, but they remain in lockstep opposition to the second package -- a $3.5 trillion spending plan that would allocate more funds for education and child care, expand health programs and promote clean energy.

That means Democrats, who narrowly control the Senate and House of Representatives, must unite to get Biden’s giant "Build Back Better" proposal across the line -- a heavy lift on Capitol Hill where last week’s game of chicken between moderates and liberals ended in stalemate. To maintain negotiating leverage, progressives are refusing to back the popular infrastructure bill until they are assured the Senate is a "yes" on the social spending deal.