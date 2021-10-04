 
Monday October 04, 2021
French tycoon Tapie dies

World
AFP
October 04, 2021

Paris: French business magnate, actor and former politician Bernard Tapie, whose swagger and made-for-headlines career made him one of the country’s best-known celebrities, died on Sunday after a four-year battle with stomach cancer. He was 78.

