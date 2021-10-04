Three workers died of virus at Dubai Expo site; NY’s street vendors still waiting for pandemic recovery: New Zealand tightens travel rules as Covid spreads

Wellington: New Zealand announced on Sunday tighter border restrictions, as new cases of Covid-19 emerged in areas previously free of the coronavirus.

"We are introducing the requirement for air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand," Covid-19 response minister Christ Hipkins said.

The national flag carrier Air New Zealand also announced it was introducing a "no jab, no fly" policy for passengers on all international flights from February 1. The country has been hugely successful at containing the virus -- reporting just 27 deaths in a population of five million -- thanks to tight border controls and lockdowns, allowing pre-pandemic life to mostly resume.

But the upped border restrictions come as Hamilton city and neighbouring Raglan town were put into a five-day lockdown, with only essential movement permitted, after two people tested positive. The cases are not believed to be connected to the latest outbreak in Auckland, 160 kilometres away.

The city of two million has been in lockdown for nearly seven weeks as officials grapple with an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant that has so far infected 1,320 people.

About 2,000 people attended an anti-lockdown rally in Auckland over the weekend, with Jacinda Ardern describing the demonstration as "a complete slap in the face" for people who had been abiding by the strict rules banning public gatherings.

"It was illegal and also it was morally wrong," the prime minister said. New Zealand is pursuing a "Covid zero" elimination strategy. It had been free of community transmission for six months before the latest Auckland outbreak.

Meanwhile, after his small Manhattan food stand lost its customers during the coronavirus pandemic, Abdul Rahman -- an Afghan vendor who arrived in New York in 1992 -- has resumed service, albeit at a fraction of former business since offices are still far from full.

Rahman and the thousands of street vendors like him, emblematic of New York’s sidewalks, were hoping things would finally go back to normal in September. But that’s far from the case: "The business is like, 20, 30 percent (less) than before the pandemic," Rahman, 44, told AFP, standing in front of a display case of doughnuts and other pastries. On the counter is a jug of coffee, which he says he has trouble emptying. With a wave of his arm, he points to where customers used to form long lines in front of his mobile stand. Like yellow taxis, the metal food carts -- stocked with coffee, muffins, bananas and hard boiled eggs -- are part of New York’s cityscape.

An estimated 20,000 vendors are on the streets of the Big Apple, and many of them are immigrants who have no other way of earning money. A city hall permit is clearly visible on Rahman’s cart, as is a photo of his three children, all born in the United States. It has been 20 years since Rahman arrived in New York to escape the war back home in Afghanistan.

He set up shop on the sidewalk of Whitehall Street, in the south of Manhattan. It is a good location, at the foot of office buildings, near a subway exit and not far from the docks where ferries full of tourists leave and return for the Statue of Liberty, as well as boats transporting workers from Staten Island.

Some customers are loyal, such as Mike Reyes, a maintenance worker, who says he comes every morning. "We need affordable (things) like donuts, coffee, because I do know in the city it’s very expensive," he explained. "To me, they are really essential."

But tourists are still few and far between as a result of the Delta variant, so "people work mostly from home," said Rahman. According to a survey conducted by the Partnership for New York City organisation, only 23 percent of the one million office workers in Manhattan had returned to their offices by August, and employers were anticipating a rate of 41 percent by the end of September -- well below the two-thirds expected in May.

With a baseball cap on his head and black mask over his nose and mouth, Rahman hopes things will go back to normal in October... or maybe January. In a related development, three labourers died from Covid-19 during construction of Dubai’s Expo 2020 site, officials said on Sunday, a day after revealing three work-related deaths.

More than 200,000 workers helped build the giant showground on the outskirts of Dubai, which occupies an area twice the size of Monaco and has been touted as a "new city".

"We’ve never been complacent on worker welfare, this is a matter we take extremely seriously," said spokeswoman Sconaid McGeachin, who refused to disclose the total number of infections among Expo’s labour force.