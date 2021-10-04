JCAT exam concludes

LAHORE:The 16th JCAT examination conducted by King Edward Medical University (KEMU) concluded here on Sunday.

A total of 5,133 candidates, including 189 foreigner doctors, applied for the examination. The examination was conducted in two shifts during the COVID-19 SOPs.

In the morning the shift, 2,028 candidates for MD and MS appeared. In the evening shift, 2,110 candidates for MD, MS and MDS appeared in 12 examination halls of Punjab University. King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal along with Pro-VC Prof Ijaz Hussain and KEMU deans inspected the examination process. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.