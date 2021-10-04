Old age homes inspected

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal paid a surprise visit to Social Welfare Complex Township late Saturday and inspected cleanliness and other arrangements in its various blocks - Darul Sukoon, Darul Falah, Aafiat, Chaman, and Nasheman.

The chief secretary directed the departments concerned to start the reconstruction and repair works of the building at earliest as it is in dire need of repair. He also praised the staff for performing their duties diligently at night. He was briefed that 19 homeless elderly people are presently living in the old age home Aafiat. These old age homes were established in six cities including Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Narowal, Sahiwal and Toba Tek Singh. In Darul Falah, seven widows are residing along with their children.

These are based in Lahore, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Multan, and Bahawalpur. In Chaman, 17 mentally challenged children are being provided treatment facilities and training for their rehabilitation.