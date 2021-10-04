Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was reported in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said severe Cyclonic Storm “SHAHEEN” over Northwest Arabian Sea moved nearly westward. The system was likely to move westwards for some time then re-curve southwestward and cross Oman coast by early morning of Oct 4 (today) while westerly waves were also affecting upper parts of the country.

They predicted mainly dry weather in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall was reported in several cities including Garhidupatta, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Rawalakot, Balakot, Saidu Sharif, Kakul, Parachinar, Pattan, Kohat, Kalam, Dir, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Chakwal, Murree, Jiwani, Turbat, Karachi and Skardu.

Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Shaheed Benazirabad where the mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore it was 36.4°C and lowest was 22.7°C.