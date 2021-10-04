11 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch on Sunday said that during the last 24 hours, 619 new cases of corona were reported from across the province.
So far, the total number of cases has reached 432,810. Besides, 403,800 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 16,341. In recent 24 hours, seven deaths are recorded in Lahore whereas 11 deaths have been reported in Punjab, while total number of deaths has reached 12,669. During the last 24 hours, 19,540 tests are conducted making a total of 7,418,471 tests, he said. With the special efforts of Imran Sikandar, the province-wide vaccination campaign is successfully moving towards its goals. Special SOPs have been issued for various sectors in view of the growing situation in Corona across the province.
