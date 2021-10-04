Rehabilitation of Chungi Amar Sadhu rainwater drain starts

LAHORE:To improve the sanitation condition in the City as well as to provide better drainage facilities to the citizens, Wasa has started rehabilitation of Chungi Amar Sadhu rainwater drain.

Provincial Minister for Housing Malik Asad Khokhar laid the foundation stone of the project along with Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz on Sunday. The foundation stone was laid on Chungi Amrsindhu, Bandianwala bridge. The locals warmly welcomed the provincial minister. The minister while addressing the gathering said that the PTI government was a people-friendly government and it would solve the long-standing problems of the people of the area. The Wasa MD said that rainwater drains continued to be used for sewerage which caused problems and diseases. He said that the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar did revolutionary work in the recent years. He said a 2 km long sewer line would be laid at a cost of Rs75 million. He said the project would be completed in two to three months.