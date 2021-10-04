Massive overcharging on daily use items continues

LAHORE:Increasing trend in prices and massive overcharging on daily use items continue in markets. The administration remains busy issuing price lists and its implementation on social media, The News has learnt.

On ground, the implementation of official rate lists of all items ranging from fruits and vegetables, meat (chicken, mutton and beef), grains and sugar was not carried out anywhere in the city. However, the district administration is ‘effectively’ showing its performance on social media platforms since the bureaucracy is well aware of the present government administrative model of good governance.

The price of chicken, live bird, was gained by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs216 per kg, while it was sold at Rs230 to 250 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs23 per kg, fixed at Rs313 per kg, and sold Rs350 to 450 per kg. The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-Grade by Rs3 per kg, fixed Rs53 to 55 per kg sold at Rs70 per kg, potato sugar free A-grade increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs42 to 44 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 55 per kg, potato white unchanged Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg. The price of onions A-grade was further reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, B-grade at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, and C-grade at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg. The price of tomatoes A-grade was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs54 to 56 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, and C-grade at Rs45 to 47 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg. The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, garlic Chinese price further gained by Rs10 per kg fixed at Rs270 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg, Garlic Harnai was sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg. Ginger Chinese was further reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs260 to 270 per kg, and Thai at Rs190 to 195 per kg, both sold at Rs320 to 360 per kg. Brinjal price was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Biter gourd was reduced by Rs10 per kg at Rs90 to 124 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg. Spinach was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Zucchini local was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg.

The price of lemon local was unchanged at Rs170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, lemon Chinese was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs77 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Lady finger was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Arum was unchanged at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 100 per kg. Luffa was further reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg. Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg, and cabbage at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. The price of pea was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs205 to 212 per kg, sold at Rs240 to 280 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs46 per kg fixed at Rs145 to 151 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Turnip was further reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed unchanged at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Radish was unchanged at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Green beans were reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs90 to 160 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg.

The price of banana A-category was increased by Rs3 per dozen, fixed at Rs70 to 70 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 140 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs43 to 45 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs32 to 34 per dozen, sold at Rs40 to 60 per dozen.

Papaya was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Peach A-grade was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs250 to 260 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, and it sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg.

Grapes Sundarkhnai was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs245 to 255 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 320 per kg, grapes gola fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, grapes black was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at 185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, Grapes Tofi was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg.

Pomegranate local was unchanged at Rs190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, Pomegranate Qandahari at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs265 to 275 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 500 per kg.

Peer was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

Guava was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs63 to 66 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg.

Sweet potato was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Musami was increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs77 to 83 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 140 per dozen.