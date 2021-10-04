Dengue situation reviewed

LAHOREPrimary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary (P&SHD) Imran Sikandar Baloch Sunday reviewed current dengue situation in the whole province. He directed the department to intensify dengue prevention activities across the Punjab. During the last 24 hours, 176 cases of dengue were reported across Punjab out of which 131 confirmed cases were reported from Lahore. The health department is stepping up operations across the province to eradicate dengue larvae and stop their breeding.