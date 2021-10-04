PBC office-bearers meet Pervaiz

LAHORE:Chairman Executive Committee, Punjab Bar Council, Muhammad Afzal, Vice-Chairman, Punjab Bar Council, Farhan Shehzad and Mian Abdul Rahman advocate called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema at their residence here on Sunday.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said, “The lawyers’ community is struggling for provision of justice for which we have always supported them. Lawyers are important segment of our society. For the first time during our tenure bar associations were given importance and funds were allocated for welfare and well-being of lawyers. Practical steps were also taken for lawyers including free medical facility.” Afzal Dharala and Farhan Shehzad said the first building of the Punjab Bar Council was also constructed during tenure of Ch Pervaiz Elahi.