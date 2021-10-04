Couple arrested for torture of servants

LAHORE:Green Town police registered a case against a couple for torturing a teenage boy and his sister who served in their house as servants.

The victims, identified as Mohsan and Iram, had multiple marks of fresh and old torture on their arms and other parts of their bodies. The couple, Shahid Junaid Malik and Iqra, also allegedly shaved off of the girl’s head.

Police arrested the couple and handed over the boy and the girl to the Child Protection Bureau. Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,033 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs, seven people died, whereas 1,097 were injured. Out of this, 607 people seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 490 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals. The majority (67pc) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce increasing number of crashes.

Two faint in fire: Two men fainted due to smoke after a fire broke out in a kitchen in Defence Club in J block, Phase-I, on Sunday. Firefighters removed the victims to hospital. They have been identified as Naveed, 29 and Asif, 27.

Body found: A 35-year-old man was found dead near Scheme Morr Orange Train Station on Sunday. Police said the man, yet to be identified, was addict and died of an overdose drugs. Edhi volunteers removed the body to the morgue.

Protest demo against power outage: Residents of Nain Sukh blocked a road in protest against hours-longs suspension of electricity supply. The protesters blocked the road, burnt tyres and chanted slogans against Wapda. The protest demonstration badly affected traffic movement from Shahdara to Sharaqpur Road.

203 accused held last month: Gujarat police claimed to have arrested 203 criminals in September. Police arrested 69 drug dealers, 86 illegal arms dealers and 10 members of four criminal gangs.