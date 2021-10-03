 
Sunday October 03, 2021
Elders warn of possible land grabbing in Bara

National
Our Correspondent
October 03, 2021
BARA: Elders of Shalobar tribe said on Saturday that some elements were conspiring to occupy their lands by force in the area.

At a meeting, Haji Sahib Khan, Haji Saiful Muluk, Haji Naseem Khan, Taj Muhammad, retired Subedar Spin Gul, and other elders said that some elements wanted to create a land dispute in Blokikhel sub-section of Shalobar tribespersons. They warned that no-one would be allowed to buy or sell the property of Blokikhels. They maintained that they had constituted a 9-member committee, with consultation of Blokikhel tribesmen for resolving such land disputes.

