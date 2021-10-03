Action against school principal sought for ‘harassment’

NOWSHERA: The police are yet to arrest a principal of a popular school, who was accused of harassing a girl student in Risalpur on Saturday.

Adil, the principal of Iqra Rozatul Atfal, went into hiding following registration of a case against him after he was accused of harassing a girl student in the school.

Following the incident, anger and anguish prevailed in the area and the local residents demanded the arrest and exemplary punishment for the accused to save the future of the coming generation.

Hassan Zaib and Raina, parents of the victim girl, told the Risalpur police that their daughter (R) was a student of grade II at Iqra Rozatul Atfal, Risalpur. They said that their daughter came early and said that the principal of the school had first shown her naked pictures in his mobile phone and then started harassing her.

The complainants said that the principal again asked their daughter the next day to sit in his car to take her to her home.

However, she declined to sit in his car and came home hurriedly. The police have registered a case and are now conducting raids to arrest the accused.