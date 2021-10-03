No more extension to file IT returns: FBR

ISLAMABAD: Ruling out the possibility for granting any further extension to file income tax returns, the FBR on Saturday said a one-time extension was granted from September 30 to October 15, 2021 mainly because the IT system got overloaded.

When contacted, FBR spokesman Asad Tahir Jappa said the FBR received a total of 1.85 million tax returns, along with tax payment of Rs 39 billion, during the current fiscal year till September 30, 2021. The FBR had received 1.798 million tax returns till December 8, 2020, along with the paid tax amount of Rs 28 billion in the last fiscal year, showing that both the number of filers and paid tax amount increased in the current fiscal year.

He said the FBR uploaded tax returns forms from July 1, 2021 in order to meet the requirement of 90 days, however, this requirement of three months was fulfilled on December 8, 2020, so he made comparison for showing that the number of return filers and paid tax amount increased.

About envisaged target of received returns, he said that there was no fixed target as he did not know about it. However, the FBR sources said the tax collection machinery was eyeing to collect total 3.5 million tax returns during the current fiscal year. This indicates that the FBR will have to collect around 50 percent more tax returns in the remaining 13 days period.

A statement issued by the FBR here on Saturday said unlike the past the Federal Board of Revenue uploaded forms for filing of Income Tax Returns for TY 2021 on July 01, 2021 and thus afforded taxpayers the statutory period of 90 days to file their tax returns by Sep 30, 2021.

On numerous occasions, the FBR reiterated its principled stance that it would not extend this period beyond the given deadline i.e September 30.

At the same time, FBR launched a comprehensive campaign on mainstream electronic and print media to maximise its outreach and awareness.

Besides, FBR also engaged with national heroes and celebrities to disseminate the same message on the social media. All cellular companies were mobilised to send customised messages to their 130m combined subscribers, across the country.

The above unparalleled awareness campaign reached every household and sensitised general public about the critical value of tax compliance. This resulted in an immense traffic of taxpayers on FBR website and for the first time ever over 1.8m returns were filed within 90 days ending on Sep 30. Only in last three days, FBR received around 600,000 returns from all over Pakistan. This extraordinary interest in existing and new taxpayers put huge pressure on FBR Iris online portal, which caused occasional disruptions and adversely affected its functional efficiency, particularly on Sep 30 being the last day.

Keeping in view the unprecedented increase in users of our website and the hardships they faced owing to technical hiccups, FBR notified one-time extension of 15 days on September 30 and extended the return filing deadline till October 15, 2021.

Therefore, it is hoped that the taxpayers both old and new will benefit from this extended timeline and thus file their tax returns well ahead of the final date i.e October 15.

It is further reaffirmed that the extension given on September 30 was only due to the fact that FBR’s IT System got overloaded and since that has been fixed now, no more extension will be allowed beyond October 15, 2021, the FBR statement concluded.