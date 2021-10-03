French TV exposes India’s anti-PAF rant: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said France 24 television channel report had exposed Indian media’s fake news about the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) launching an offensive in Panjsher, Afghanistan.

In a tweet, he shared the video report of France 24 which clearly stated that India's Hasti TV channel released a fake report on the PAF's attacks on Panjshir after the Taliban claimed control of the region. He said Indian television channels Times Now, Naubharat and Zee Hindustan also used the same video to spread propaganda against Pakistan.

The minister said India's fake propaganda and fake news against Pakistan were now being exposed by the international media.