CNG price increased by Rs15 in Sindh

KARACHI: The All Pakistan CNG Association has increased the price of compressed natural gas by Rs15 per kg in Sindh.
Association president Ghiyas Paracha said that CNG will now be available at Rs180 per kg. "Prices have been increased in line with constant currency valuation and rising prices of LNG," he said.
Paracha said that the price of imported gas has increased in Punjab by Rs8 and Rs15 in Sindh from today (Sunday).
"The increase in gas prices came on the back of the sales tax and dollar value," he said.
The association president, while complaining about the hike, has demanded an immediate reduction in taxes from the government.
