British army to help deliver petrol from tomorrow

LONDON: The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying and forced the government to offer visa waivers to foreign truckers to plug the shortfall.

“Almost 200 military tanker personnel, 100 of which are drivers, will be deployed from Monday to provide temporary support as part of the government’s wider action to further relieve pressure on petrol stations and address the shortage of HGV drivers,” the government said in a news release issued Friday.

Motorists queued at fuel pumps across Britain at the beginning of the week, draining tanks and fraying tempers.

“Thanks to the immense efforts of industry over the past week, we are seeing continued signs that the situation at the pumps is slowly improving,” said business minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

“It’s important to stress there is no national shortage of fuel in the UK, and people should continue to buy fuel as normal. The sooner we return to our normal buying habits, the sooner we can return to normal,” he added.

The government says a lack of tanker drivers to deliver fuel and unprecedented demand is behind the crisis.