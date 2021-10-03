Pakistan gives relief goods to Afghanistan

LANDIKOTAL: Pakistan handed over the third consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghan border officials at Torkham border on Saturday.

The handover took place at a brief ceremony at zero point.

Border officials of both countries were present on the occasion.

Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Akbar Iftikhar Ahmad led the Pakistani side who formally handed over the aid consignment to his Afghan counterpart on the behalf of the government.

Afghan border in-charge commissioner Maulvi Ghazi received the edibles in six trucks from Pakistani authorities. The food items that included sugar, flour, pulses and ghee would be distributed among the needy Afghan citizens.

Akbar Iftikhar told The News that it was the third consignment of humanitarian aid sent to Afghanistan. He said Pakistan sent 21 truckloads of food and life-saving drugs to Afghanistan two weeks ago. He added that Pakistan considered Afghanistan a brotherly Muslim country and always supported it. He said Islamabad would keep extending humanitarian support to the Afghan sisters and borders.

Maulvi Ghazi hoped Pakistan would continue extending its social, moral and financial support to Afghanistan.

To a question, he said the Taliban government would take up the issue of pedestrian movement with Pakistan to facilitate commuters to cross the border smoothly.