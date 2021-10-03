Minister says govt will not increase Haj expenses

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Religious and Minority Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Saturday said the government would not increase Haj and Umrah expenses and would continue efforts to ensure the best possible facilities to the people.

He said this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of the Private Haj Group Organisation. The minister said though coronavirus had gripped the entire world, the situation was now under control in the country.

Earlier, Noorul Haq Qadri administered oath to the newly elected office-bearers of the association.

He hoped the newly elected office-bearers would work with the government to play its role in providing facilities to the pilgrims.

The minister said the government was in contact with the Saudi government, hoping this year the people would be allowed to perform Haj and Umrah and the restrictions necessitated by the pandemic would be lifted.

“I assure the intending Haj and Umrah pilgrims that we will do our best to provide them with better facilities,” he said. At the governmental level, the Pakistani and the Saudi government had close ties.

At first, talks would be held at the level of secretaries and later these

would be discussed at ministerial level, he said, adding, “I sincerely hope that all matters will be settled amicably.

Masood Shinwari, the newly elected president of the organisation, apprised the federal minister of the problems and difficulties faced by the Haj companies and pilgrims.