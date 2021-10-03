Voting ends in first Qatar legislative election

DOHA: Qatar wrapped up its first legislative election on Saturday with reports of a solid turnout even though the vote is not expected to shift power away from the emir.

The vote is for 30 members of the 45-strong Shura Council, a body with limited powers that was previously appointed by the emir as an advisory chamber.

The count got underway straight after the 1500 GMT close of polls. Results are expected before 2000 GMT.

More than a third of the 101 candidates dropped out of the race by Saturday afternoon, state television reported, apparently to support rival candidates.

"Where candidates realised that they have no shot to win a seat, they decided to endorse other candidates," said King’s College London associate professor Andreas Krieg. After the withdrawals, there were 183 candidates in contention for the 30 elected seats.

The remaining 15 will be appointed by the emir although it is not known when they will be announced, or when the council will meet.

Average turnout was 44.3 percent in the 29 constituencies that had more than one candidate, state television reported, significantly higher than at 2019’s municipal elections at which fewer than one in 10 of those eligible turned out. Across the Gulf emirate, orderly queues of Qataris in national dress formed inside polling stations, mostly schools and sports halls, throughout the day.

In the 17th district, a chauffeur-driven Mercedes-Benz and a pearl white Rolls Royce SUV dropped off female voters at a primary school.