China launches investigation into ex-justice minister

BEIJING: Anti-graft authorities in China announced on Saturday they were investigating the country’s former justice minister, the latest senior cadre to be drawn into Beijing’s sweeping corruption drive.
A growing number of top Communist figures have been caught up in President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign, which critics say has also served as a way to remove the leader’s political enemies since he came to power in 2013.
Fu Zhenghua -- who has held key roles in Beijing including minister of justice and head of the Public Security Bureau -- is being investigated for "serious violation of discipline and law", according to a statement from authorities.
