Battle for abortion rights hits America’s streets

WASHINGTON: Carrying signs with slogans like "my body, my choice, my right" thousands of women rallied on Saturday in Washington at the start of a day of nationwide protests aimed at countering a conservative drive to restrict access to abortions.

The perennial fight over the procedure in America has become even more intense since Texas adopted a law on September 1 banning almost all abortions, unleashing a fierce counterattack in the courts and in Congress, but with few public demonstrations until now.

Two days before the US Supreme Court, which will have the final say on the contentious issue, is due to reconvene, nearly 200 organisations have called on abortion rights defenders to make their voices heard from coast to coast. The flagship event was in the nation’s capital Washington, where a crowd of all ages -- mostly women but men too -- rallied under sunny skies.