Big nations must stretch further to limit climate change: US envoy

MILAN: The world's major economies must "stretch to do more" at next month's United Nations climate talks to show that they are serious about wanting to tackle global warming, United States climate envoy John Kerry said on Saturday.

The COP26 conference in Glasgow aims to secure more ambitious climate action from the nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2.0 degrees Celsius - and to 1.5 degrees Celsius preferably - above pre-industrial levels.

"We now have about 55 per cent of global (gross domestic product) committed to undertake tracks that will hold the temperature to 1.5 degrees. There are other countries now sharpening their pencils," Kerry said during a pre-COP26 meeting in Milan, Italy. "Well below 2.0 degrees Celsius means well below ... the common sense meaning of that is not 1.9, 1.8 or 1.7 (degrees)," he added.

New energy and funding pledges from the US and China have raised negotiators' hopes, but many Group of Twenty (G20) countries - including major polluters such as China and India - have yet to announce updates of their short-term climate action plans.

Youth climate activists including Sweden's Greta Thunberg, who was in Milan this week, have demanded that policymakers match words with action and stump up billions of dollars to wean the world off fossil fuels. They have also called for a transparent climate finance system and more grants to help the people most exposed to the impact of climate change. Wealthy nations that pledged a decade ago to mobilise US$100 billion a year to help vulnerable countries adapt and transition to cleaner energy are still short of their 2020 goal. Kerry said that he expected donors to fulfil the US$100 billion pledge, but added that a post-2025 finance plan "with an emphasis not just on billions, but on trillions" would be required.

"(The) private sector is needed for this ... We'll be announcing one specific agenda item in conjunction with the World Economic Forum," he said, without giving further details. European Union climate commissioner Frans Timmermans echoed Kerry's call for radical and swift action.