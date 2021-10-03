PML-N suspends membership of four leaders over vandalism at party office

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has suspended the membership of four key Sindh leaders, including its Karachi president after an inquiry committee found them guilty of vandalism at the party’s provincial office and indiscipline.

On August 8, a group of enraged workers of the party stormed into their own provincial office, Muslim League House, in Karsaz, and vandalised the facility, smashing windowpanes and tearing posters of the party’s provincial leadership in protest over ‘unjustified’ distribution of party tickets for the local government elections in the cantonment boards of Karachi.

Later, then PML-N Sindh secretary general, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, resigned from the party position on August 24 in protest for no action against the party workers and leaders involved in attacking the party office.

Taking notice of the vandalism, the party’s central leadership formed an inquiry committee to investigate the incident.

On recommendations of the inquiry committee, the party’s central secretary general, Ahsan Iqbal, in a notification announced suspension of the membership of PML-N Karachi President Salman Khan for 15 days, and two provincial vice-presidents Malik Muhamamd Taj and Aman Khan Afridi for three months.

The PML-N also suspended the membership of its Karachi senior vice-president, Asmat Anwar Mehsud, for an indefinite period.