‘Very few feeders temporarily turned off during rain for caution’

As Karachi continued to receive moderate to heavy rains along with stormy winds on Thursday and Friday due to a deep depression system Gulab that passed the metropolis by, K-Electric ensured that the power supply to the city and its adjoining areas remained stable and uninterrupted, KE said in a press statement.

“K-Electric teams remained vigilant and continued to monitor the situation as the weather intensified. The majority of the utility’s distribution network consisting of 1,900 feeders remained completely operative during the period and continued to provide safe and reliable supply of electricity.

“Supply to some areas with high incidence of theft and Kunda [illegal connection] usage was pre-emptively shut down in the interest of public safety; the supply was restored after receiving clearance from KE’s ground teams.

“It is a relief that the intensity of the weather has reduced and the chances of torrential rains have subsided. As an impact of the deep depression system, Karachi and its adjoining areas continued to receive moderate to heavy rains in bursts throughout Thursday and Friday, and K-Electric ensured uninterrupted power supply during this period.

“Very few of our feeders were temporarily powered off out of an abundance of caution owing to the prevalence of safety hazards in these areas such as Kundas and encroachments of public infrastructure by TV and internet cables. However, they were restored quickly after receiving clearance.”

With more rains predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, KE’s spokesperson has advised citizens to continue observing precautionary measures and maintain a safe distance from electricity infrastructure at all times.

The utility also remains available 24/7 for any queries or complaints via its call centre 118, its SMS service 8119, its KE Live App and its social media platforms, advising customers to use these channels for further assistance.