Nexus of corrupt rulers, officials has shaped new property mafia: JI

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Saturday that his party will announce its course of action in connection with the issue of Gulshan-e-Ilahi on October 10, as the nexus of corrupt rulers and officials has shaped a new mafia in Pakistan that deals with the real estate sector.

Rehman made the announcement at the JI headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq, after a meeting with a delegation of the people who have been affected by the project.

The delegation informed the JI leadership that the allottees of the plots in the project were denied possession files, and the matter was subject by the builder to development charges. They said that the amount of the development charges was ironically set manifold more than the original price of the plot.

Sharing their ordeal, they also said that those who had already paid development charges were also denied the possession files and were instead subjected to misbehaviour by the administration of the builder.