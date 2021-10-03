Three held over SOP violations as officer inspects Zainab Market

Two shopkeepers and a buyer were arrested on Saturday at the Zainab Market over violations of the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A shop was also sealed as fines were imposed on several violators of the SOPs during a surprise visit of Saddar Assistant Commissioner Hassan Tariq to the Zainab Market.

The assistant commissioner checked the Covid-19 vaccination cards and directed the shopkeepers and buyers to wear masks and exercise social distancing.

He issued on-the-spot orders for the apprehension of three SOP violators, including two shopkeepers and one buyer, and ordered to seal a shop. He also imposed fines on shopkeepers for not adhering to the government directives.

Tariq also visited the Madina City Mall, Victoria Shopping Centre and International Shopping Centre and checked the implementation of the SOPs and imposed fines on two unvaccinated shopkeepers.

A shopkeeper was also administered the second dose of vaccine on the occasion in a mobile vaccination centre.

Later, the Saddar assistant commissioner issuing directives for the release of the arrested persons after they had submitted a written assurance that they would get themselves vaccinated.

He said that they did not want to bother the shopkeepers and buyers but wanted to ensure the implementation of the SOPs. He urged the people to get themselves vaccinated to stop the spread of Covid-19. He maintained that such visits for the implementation of the SOPs would continue in the future.