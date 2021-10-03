Sugar cane growers approach NAB for inquiry against chief secy, others for misuse of authority

The Sindh Growers Alliance has filed a complaint before the National Accountability Bureau to hold an inquiry against the chief secretary, agriculture secretary and former cane commissioner for misusing their powers with ulterior motives in collusion with the sugar mills cartel to frustrate payments of the sugarcane growers with regards to the 2018-19 crushing season as well as quality premium and notifying the minimum cane price after the crushing season.

The alliance’s president, Nawab Zubair Talpur, stated in the complaint that former cane commissioner Qamar Raza Balouch had misused his authority with ulterior motives in collusion with the Sindh sugar mills cartel forcing unconditionally withdrawal of direct complaints pending before different districts filed for payments to sugarcane growers.

He submitted that the alliance had also filed a petition before the Sindh High Court (SHC), which observed that the allegations of the misuse of authority fell under the competence of the NAB director general in terms of the Section 18 of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and if the petitioners had any material in relation to what may constitute an offence cognisable under that statute, they were at liberty to approach the competent authority and place such material before that forum for consideration in accordance with the law.

Talpur requested NAB to hold an inquiry against the chief secretary, agriculture secretary, former cane commissioner, and managing directors and chief executive officers of sugar mills in the province with regard to misuse of authority to frustrate payments of the sugarcane growers.