Gimmicks can’t place food on table of inflation-hit citizens, says Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday the sheer incompetence of the incumbent rulers had snatched food from the mouths of the poor.

“There is no one to question the tyrant rulers. It has become impossible for the common men to make both ends meet. The mere gimmicks of government financial figures cannot place food on the table of the inflation-hit citizens,” said Kamal, while meeting notables of District Central.

Not only the poor but also the industrialists and traders across the country were facing the crunch, he said. “The rupee is depreciating due to the most failed economic policies of the incompetent government. The infrastructure is in ruins.”

Kamal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Pakistan Peoples Party were squeezing the blood of the people together. “The PPP and the PTI have been abetting each other’s government for political gains in both the Center and the Sindh province. After the PPP snatching everything with the slogan of bread, cloth and shelter, now Imran Khan’s new Pakistan has left Pakistan with hunger, shrouds and graves.”

The PSP chief said that the promises and claims of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Karachi were far from reality and a proof of sheer ignorance. “The prime minister is being misinformed about the problems and ground realities of Karachi and their solutions. Imran is the sixth prime minister to inaugurate KCR. Karachiites are being befooled by mere groundbreaking ceremonies.”

The prime minister had claimed that the K-IV water project would be completed by 2023, but he was unaware of the ground realities, and the project would

not be accomplished even after two years, he said.

“The prime minister comes to Karachi for a while and announces projects after a PowerPoint briefing given by the officers, and he goes back to the federal capital.”