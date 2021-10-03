Police chargesheet former husband for killing woman in acid attack

Police on Saturday charged a man with murdering his former wife in an acid attack over making videos for TikTok, and his friend for abetting the crime.

Syed Zeeshan was arrested for throwing acid on his 21-year-old former wife, Rimsha, with the help of his friend Balach. Both of them are in judicial custody in jail.

The investigation officer of the case submitted the charge sheet in the court of a District West judicial magistrate, recommending the trial of both the suspects under the charges of premediated murder and hurting by corrosive substances.

The incident occurred in Baldia Town on August 21. In her statement to the police before her death, Rimsha said, “Zeeshan started following me when I left home for work. Then I started running. He chased me and caught my abaya and threw acid on me. He should get severe punishment.”

The suspect escaped after throwing acid on Rimsha and was arrested the next day. During the course of interrogation, he disclosed the name of his accomplice, Balach, who had brought the acid for him from Shershah and had been with him during the offence.

According to the investigation report, the suspect and his victim had married of their own free will a couple of years ago, but they often got into fights with each other. The suspect admitted that both of them used to upload videos on TikTok but he later asked his then wife not to post videos on the platform.

He also admitted that when she refused to comply with his directive, he beat her up and injured her a few months ago, following which she left their house to move into her parents’ house and also filed for divorce.

In her video statement to the police from hospital, Rimsha said that she worked at the Tahir Plaza near the City Courts, adding that after their divorce, Zeeshan often harassed her as she went to or returned from work, demanding that she start living with him again.

Rimsha had been taken to the burns ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), where doctors confirmed that she had suffered 39 per cent burn injuries. She later died during treatment.

The charge sheet read that the victim’s family had contacted police a few months ago after the ex-husband had tried to take her to his house. It added that police had called in both the families and discussed the matter with them, after which Zeeshan’s father had even submitted a surety in writing that the suspect would not force his ex-wife to live with him.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had also taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Karachi police chief, ordering him to arrest the attacker immediately. The governor had also directed the authorities concerned to ensure that every medical assistance was provided to the victim.