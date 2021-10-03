Works and services minister orders early completion of ongoing schemes

Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah on Saturday issued directions for the completion of the ongoing projects as soon as possible.

He gave the directions while chairing a meeting to review the ongoing and new schemes of the highways sector of the works and services department.

Shah directed the chief highway engineers of Hyderabad and Sukkur region to use materials of international standards in their projects.

He added that the construction of roads had a positive impact on the economy.

The works secretary briefed the meeting on the schemes and said the ongoing schemes were divided into three categories.

The first category consisted of schemes for which full allocation had been released with an amount of less than Rs50 million. There were 92 schemes in the category of which 23 had been completed.

In the second category, the schemes had an allocation of Rs50 million to Rs100 million. There were 84 schemes in that category and five of them had been completed.

In the third category, there were 35 schemes for which 33 per cent of the allocated amount had been released. Of them, 12 schemes were to be completed by December 2021.