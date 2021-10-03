7000 cops to be deployed for National T20 matches

LAHORE : Lahore Police have finalised foolproof security arrangements for National T20 matches with the deployment of 7000 officers and officials.

DIG Operations Suhail Ch said the players would get foolproof security at hotel as well. Mock exercises will also be conducted to thwart any untoward incident. The players would start reached the provincial metropolis on Sunday (today). DIG said the jawans of Pak Army and Rangers would also be deployed along with police while three-layered security will be ensured at and around Gaddafi Stadium.