‘Economic empowerment has great significance for women’

LAHORE : Economic empowerment is the basic ingredient of woman empowerment, said the Young Global Leaders (YGLs) during their Pakistan Summit being held here.

The World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders Forum’s annual summit which started on October 1 would end on Oct 6. The event will take place virtually during the last three days.

The basic idea behind the summit is to connect with each and every YGL of World Economic Forum in which they would highlight their life experiences and achievements while shedding light on different social and economic issues. It is for the first time that any official event of WEF’s YGLs is being hosted by a Pakistani, Zulfikar Ali Bader, one of the fellow Young Global Leaders and founder of Dr Jehangir Bader Institute of Vision and Leadership (JBIVL), a think tank working for the mentoring of future leaders in Pakistan. He has been given the honour to host two sessions of discussion with the fellow YGLs. He is son of late PPP leader Jehangir Bader.

The opening event was attended by a large number of YGLs from different parts of the country who shared their life journey being among Young Global Leaders. The topic of the first session was about empowering Pakistani woman leaders that was moderated by Zulfikar Ali Bader, having guest speakers, including Nighat Dad, a noted advocate for the women rights, Ms Romana Abdullah, CEO of Hop Scoth, a children’s clothing brand, M. Hina Butt, MPA, and Ms Puresh Chaudhry, a Global Shaper from Islamabad and founder of Agahi Awards.

During the first session, the speakers emphasised on empowerment of women in Pakistan, especially on their economic empowerment. The role of men is very important in facilitating women in this regard. They said women should be mentored for starting their career in politics, media, business, law or in any field where they felt fit.

Zulfikar Bader said, “Benazir Bhutto is the perfect example of an empowered woman in Pakistan who inspired generations.” MPA Hina Butt, who became a YGL in 2016, was of the view that woman empowerment was to become what they wanted, and not what people or society wanted them to become.

Talking about the PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz, Hina said, “She is the real definition of word ‘defiance’. She has transformed the PMLN as you can now see a large number of youngsters and women leaders within the party working closely with Maryam Nawaz.”

The second session was titled “Responsible Leadership in Handling Crises” and it was moderated by MPA Hina Butt. The speakers said a leader must have the ability to stand with the threats and skill for effectively negotiating an exit from the crises. Currently, Pakistan needs a leader who is prepared for handling the future crises or unseen pandemics and the issues like climate change, shortage of water resources, global warming, education of future generations, food shortage, lacking health facilities, lacking of infrastructure, identity crises in youths and economic empowerment and building community leadership at local level for engagement of youths, women and general public. The event was shown live on social media platforms and on Toplink, the official app of WEF.