 
Sunday October 03, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

PhD degree awarded

Lahore
APP
October 03, 2021

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degree to Yasir Saeed s/o M Saeed in the subject of Sociology.

According to the university’s spokesperson, he got degree after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Exposure of Violence among Youth and their Copping Strategies: A Multilevel Analysis of Risk and Protective Factors’.

More From Lahore

More From Latest