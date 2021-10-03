PESD rescued 114994 victims during month of Sept

LAHORE : The Director-General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer said that PESD rescued 114994 victims while responding to 112590 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during month of September 2021.

He said that out of 112590 emergencies, Rescue Service responded 30369 were road traffic accidents, 65901 medical emergencies, 1046 fire incidents, 3069 crime incidents, 167 drowning incidents, 81 building collapses, 11 explosions and 11946 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

He was presiding over monthly review meeting held at PESD Headquarters here on Saturday, which was attended all Heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy.

At this occasion, the Head of Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed the DG PESD about monthly emergency statistics. He was informed that 301 people died in 30369 RTCs in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic crashes, the majority of traffic crashes 7719 occurred in Lahore in which 36 people died. Similarly, 2320 RTCs in Multan, 2304 in Faisalabad, 1737 in Gujranwala, 1082 in Rawalpindi and 705 in Sargodha. The most vulnerable nine-districts of Punjab were Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, RY Khan and Jhelum where 171 people were died in road traffic in which 36, 22, 21, 20, 18, 16, 14, 12 & 12 people were died respectively while 130 people died in resting remaining 28 districts of Punjab.

Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e 337 incidents in Lahore, 87 in Faisalabad, 71 in Rawalpindi, 70 in Multan, 50 in Gujranwala and 29 in RY Khan. It has also been observed that 580 crime incidents were reported in Lahore, 199 in Multan, 197 in Faisalabad, 140 in Sahiwal, 132 in Gujranwala, 125 in Bahawalpur, 113 in DG Khan, and 106 in Khanewal. After a detailed review of the emergency data, Dr Rizwan expressed his serious concern over 301 deaths of people in 30369 road traffic crashes in during last month. He requested the motorbike riders to adopt the road safety measures and reduce their speed limit up to 50Km/h. They should follow the traffic laws and always drive in extreme left lane. He appealed to the parents that they should never allow their under-age children to drive a motorbike or a car. Dr Rizwan further emphasized that behavioral change is required to promote safety and prevention from emergencies. He said that people should join hands with Rescue 1122 in saving lives and promoting safety in the city.

Rescue 1122 responds to 1099 calls: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1099 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 11 people died, whereas 1173 were injured. Out of this, 662 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 500 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The majority (72%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this an increasing the number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 493 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 118 pedestrians, and 562 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 310 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 309 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 96 in Faisalabad with 11 victims and at third Gujranwala with 72 road accidents and 73 victims. The details further reveal that 1173 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 950 males & 223 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 225 were under 18 years of age, 620 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 328 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 921 motorbikes, 135 auto-rickshaws, 104 motorcars, 27 vans, 10 passenger buses, 14 trucks and 161 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.