Many Lesco feeders tripped during rain

LAHORE : Usual power failures after Saturday morning rain have left customers in the lurch without power supply as Lahore Electric Power Supply Company (Lesco) staff found to be in deep slumber.

Electricity supply to many feeders of the provincial capital, especially in the eastern parts, broke down after rain hit distribution network. Not only electric infrastructure of Lesco proved weak and substandard, customer service was equally poor and unresponsive. Apathy on the part of Lesco officials including high-ups, multiplied miseries of the masses as they have to suffer a lot due to their indifferent attitude.

The power supply that was cut off in the city since 6am, no response from the helpline of Lesco was given despite making repeated attempts, lamented Gohar Butt. Another consumer, Zubaida Khanum, complained that after heavy rains, no electricity and water supply was available. She was grateful that UPS was still working. Faisal Khattak, a resident of Bhati Gate, was wary of the pathetic service of Lesco, saying power supply in his area was suspended at around six in the morning and only was restored at 3pm. Later, electricity supply was suspended again and only was resumed at 7pm, making lives like a hell.

According to a Lesco official, more than 200 feeders have been tripped and several areas were without power due to downpour and gusty wind. He said special teams of Lesco started repair work soon after rain stopped. He regretted distress caused to the citizens due to power failure.Chinese company delegates visit railways offices

Our correspondent

LAHORE

A delegation of Chinese company Hytera Communication Corporation Limited led by its Country Manager Ken Dai paid a study visit to Railway Lahore divisional office.

The delegation called on Railway Lahore Divisional Superintendent Engineer Nasir Khalili and discussed important matters of the railways with him.

The delegates also visited the Train Dispatch Office at Lahore Railway Station, including the Divisional Control Office. They took special interest in the Telecommunication System of Pakistan Railways Lahore Division. They reviewed the Telecommunication System and gave their recommendations to make the existing telecommunication system of the railways more compatible with the requirements of the times.

The production solution manager of the Chinese company also gave his suggestions for modernising the existing telecommunication system of the railways.

The Chinese delegates said a formal report on their visit would also be submitted to the Ministry of Railways. Apart from Ahsan Mahmood Mian and Irfan Ahmed, consultants of the Chinese company, Chief Engineer Telecom Ijaz Bajrani, Ministry of Railways Director General Safety Chaudhry Bilal Sarwar, Divisional Transportation Officer Shahid Raza and Divisional Telecom Engineer Ali Nawab Khan were also present on the occasion.