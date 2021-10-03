Man crushed to death by speeding vehicle

LAHORE : A 62-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding Mazda near Shah Noor Studio on Multan Road in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Gulmast Khan, the son of Fazal. Police said the victim was trying to cross road when a speeding mazda hit him. As a result, he received multiple injuries and died on the spot. Further investigation is underway to fix the responsibility on mazda driver.

THREE BIKES RECOVERED FROM THIEVES: Defence C police arrested five thieves and recovered three bikes and weapons from their possession.

The accused were identified as Safdar, Munir, Mudassar, Qaiser and Ali. Police recovered three bike, 8 tons of iron bars, 55 shuttering plates and two pistols from their possession.

BOY ELECTROCUTED: A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted to death in the Badami Bagh police limits on Saturday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Khurram. Police said the victim had gone to milk shop. He touched the shutter of a shop and received severe electric shocks. As a result, the victim died on the spot. Police have handed over the body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities.

MAN FOUND DEAD: A 30-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances alongside Jail Road in the Racecourse police limits on Saturday early.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was found dead with an injury in his head. Police have been trying to identify the reason behind the injury.

4 PURSE SNATCHERS HELD: Lorry Ada police on Saturday has arrested four suspected purse snatchers.

the arrested suspects have been identified as Awais Neelo, Bilal, Akram and Faheem. Police recovered one lakh rupees cash, six mobile phones and illegal weapons from their custody. They have confessed of committing various bids during initial investigations.

BIKE LIFTER DETAINED: A Dolphin Squad police on Saturday has arrested a bike lifter in Raiwind City on Saturday.

The suspect was trying to unlock a bike to lift it. A nearby people spotted and made a call to 15. A Dolphin Squad team responded to the call and arrested the suspect. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.