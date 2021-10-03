PR holds open forum to listen to complaints

LAHORE : On the orders of the prime minister and special instructions of Minister of Railways, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon addressed the problems of railway employees and general public about railways in Facebook Live Open Forum at Railway Headquarters here on Saturday.

Nisar Memon said the main purpose of the Facebook Live Open Forum is to ensure prompt resolution of people’s problems. In an open forum, the railway employees discussed with the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways issues related to gratuity money, allotment of quarters, departmental promotion, regularisation of TLA and PM package in railways, technical allowance of sub-engineers and other employees. The CEO assured to resolve all these issues in accordance with the policy of railways.

People asked the CEO to run more passenger trains on different sections, give new stops and install additional coaches along with the existing trains, remove shortage of staff at various stations, upgrade platforms and resolve power issues. They requested for resolution of issues. The chief executive officer said the railway was not eliminating police but making them more resourceful than before.

The forum continued from 2pm to 4pm in which hundreds of people from across the country expressed their views. In forum, 5,000 people conveyed their messages to the CEO. He said the process of listening to complainants will continue to resolve their issues.

TRACK REPAIR, MAINTENANCE: Meanwhile, Secretary/Chairman Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani while taking a briefing on deposit work and NOC around the railway track at Railway Headquarters said there should be no delay in the approval of the request for installations passing along the railway track or above the track. He said 90pc of the NOC cases are related to the engineering department which requires permission for gas pipeline crossing, sewerage line crossing, cable crossing, overhead bridge overpass and under-bridge works.

All these works should be allowed to be completed within three months under the Railway Rules so that there would be no delay on the part of the railways. The final approval should be sent to the Railway Headquarters and a copy should be sent to the DG Technical Ministry for monitoring the work, he said.

Later, Tariq Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of M/S Waris International & M/S Plasser & Theurer, gave briefing to Secretary/Chairman Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani on maintenance of the track in a mechanised manner. He presented a plan for the maintenance and repair of the railway track with modern machinery with various options. The chairman said to prepare two models after consultation with railway officials for briefing again a month later. He said some work needs to be outsourced and some needs to be done by the railways themselves so that the railways can be improved with modern requirements over time.