LGH staff on 24-hour alert to cope with dengue

LAHORE : In the light of the orders of the Punjab Government, the staff at the Lahore General Hospital will be on 24-hour alert to cope with dengue fever while DMS is committed to provide timely diagnostic and medical facilities to the dengue fever patients as well. Any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated and stern action will be taken accordingly.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Sardar Al-freed Zafar gave these instructions while inspecting various departments of Emergency LGH where he checked the attendance of staff and record thoroughly. MS Dr. Abdul Razzaq and other administrative doctors were present on the occasion.

Dr. Laila Shafiq, Focal Person, Emergency Department, while briefing Principal PGMI on the performance of Emergency, told that this department was built on 110 beds 14 years ago but now 220 beds have been set up for emergency patients in different wards. She said that 2,63,084 patients were brought in the first quarter of the current financial year from July to September, 2021 who were provided free operation equipment, CT scan, medicine and other medical treatment facilities.

Principal Prof. Al-freed Zafar directed the administrative doctors to ensure strict implementation of the open door policy and pay special attention to the attendance, performance and cleanliness of the employees during their duties. He urged the nursing staff to complete the medical chart of the patients and perform their professional services keeping in view the principles of hygiene in the wards so that the patients can have a pleasant environment.

Principal PGMI asked the MS to ensure this that no employee should go to the next shift without being handing over the charge, similarly, there should be no delay in taking departmental action against the officials who come late and leave early from their duties.

Prof. Al-freed expressed his displeasure over the rush of patients' relatives in the Emergency and reprimanded the security guards and warned them to perform their duties with vigilance as doctors and nurses would treat the patients when the people around them are not together. Principal clarified that the administration has to ensure implementation of the policy of one patient and one attendant so that the established principles of treatment can be observed.

Prof. Al-freed visited the beds of patients in the Emergency Department and inquired about the medical facilities, to which the people expressed satisfaction over the provision of free medical treatment.

Talking to the families of the patients, he said that in the light of the health vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid, not a minute will be spared in providing high quality facilities to the patients for which work is already underway at Lahore General Hospital on a regular basis.