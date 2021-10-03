‘Country needs law experts with strong character’

LAHORE : An open house session for aspirants of admission to law degree programme was held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Saturday under the auspices of its newly-established Allama Iqbal Law School.

According to a press release, eminent lawyer and Old Ravian Naeem Bokhari chaired the session which was also addressed by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi. In his inaugural address, Prof Zaidi said the country needed law experts with strong character, so the University’s Allama Iqbal Law School would also focus on ethics, character building and personality development of law students besides imparting world-class education of local and international laws. The Vice Chancellor said Naeem Bokhari had come back to his alma mater, i.e. the Government College (now University) Lahore, almost after 55 years, and the same was with eminent spiritual scholar and Old Ravian Prof Ahmad Rafique Akhtar who visited GCU last week after 60 years. Prof Zaidi believed the interaction with these eminent scholars was highly crucial for the grooming of their students as they expose them to real-world life experiences, and students get to understand the insights and perspective of an expert of that field. In his keynote address, Naeem Bokhari shared his life experiences with the young Ravians and aspirants of admission to law degree program, saying law was a subject relevant to our day-to-day life; and you must attain excellence in it.

He said that happiness and contentment was more important in life than success, money and fame. “Happiness is an attitude of travelling through life. “Difficulties would come but you should face with dignity,” he said. He also shared the background incidents and meanings of different verses from the poetry of Munir Niazi, Nasir Kazmi, Habib Jalib and Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Naeem Bokhari narrated different interesting incidents from his student life, and remembered the teachers of GC Lahore.