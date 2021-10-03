Man held for rape attempt

LAHORE : Police arrested a man for attempting to rape a ten-year-old girl in Baghbanpura area here on Saturday.
The accused was identified as Nabeel. The accused picked up the girl playing in a street and tried to rape her. However, the accused was timely caught due to hue and cry raised by the girl.
Islamabad : The climate change ministry is compiling a database that would consist of documentary and video record of...
LAHORE : Lahore Police has issued facts and figures regarding its performance for eradication of crime during the last...
LAHORE : Lahore Police have finalised foolproof security arrangements for National T20 matches with the deployment of...
LAHORE : Economic empowerment is the basic ingredient of woman empowerment, said the Young Global Leaders during...
LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Yasir Saeed s/o M Saeed in the subject of Sociology.According to...
LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore suspended SHO Gulshan Ravi Nadim Khalid for torturing a citizen.Three police officials...