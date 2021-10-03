 
Sunday October 03, 2021
Man held for rape attempt

Lahore
October 03, 2021

LAHORE : Police arrested a man for attempting to rape a ten-year-old girl in Baghbanpura area here on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Nabeel. The accused picked up the girl playing in a street and tried to rape her. However, the accused was timely caught due to hue and cry raised by the girl.

