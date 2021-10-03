 
Sunday October 03, 2021
Robbers injure boy on resistance

Lahore
October 03, 2021

LAHORE : A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded by the robbers in Raiwind area on Saturday. Victim Husnain and his uncle were on their way when some robbers intercepted them. The robbers snatched cash from Husnain’s uncle and opened firing on resistance. As a result, Husnain got a bullet wound. The robbers escaped. The injured was admitted to a local hospital.

